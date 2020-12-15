New Mexico's economy appears to be recovering faster than expected

Kai Porter
Updated: December 15, 2020 10:13 PM
Created: December 15, 2020 03:53 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The State of New Mexico reports that the economy is improving.
"New Mexico was hit hard by the pandemic and the accompanying recession, but the recovery, probably, has been faster than we expected,” David Abbey, director of the New Mexico Legislative Finance Committee.
Abbey made his statement to the Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce.
"The federal stimulus really helped our state. It put money into the general fund, it put discretionary money available for the governor, it put greater funding for Medicaid across the board." Abbey said. "It helped benefits for individual New Mexicans, whether it's food stamps or extended unemployment benefits. So the recession was less severe than feared last May and June, when the state had its special session.”
Despite the good news, Abbey said New Mexico lost more than 80,000 jobs since the beginning of the pandemic. He added that 40% of those jobs have been recovered.
"The forecast from the economists is that we may not recover the lost jobs until 2025,” Abbey added.
Abbey also said state lawmakers will have $300 million in new money to work with when the 60-day legislative session starts in January.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company