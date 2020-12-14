New Mexico's electors cast 5 Electoral College votes for Joe Biden, Kamala Harris | KOB 4
New Mexico's electors cast 5 Electoral College votes for Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 14, 2020 12:44 PM
Created: December 14, 2020 12:43 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico's five Electoral College votes were cast for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

The five officially-designated Democratic electors met at the State Capitol in Santa Fe  Monday.

According to Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, Biden and Harris won the presidential race after receiving 501,614 votes during the general election. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence received 401,894 votes. 

Toulouse Oliver said the votes were certified on Nov. 24 after an independent audit.

Congress will count the Electoral College votes on Jan. 6. 


