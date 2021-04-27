New Mexico's mask mandate unchanged following new CDC guidance

Grace Reader
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico's mask mandate remains unchanged following the Centers for Disease Control's (CDC) new guidance.
The CDC announced Tuesday fully vaccinated people, in most cases, do not have to wear masks outdoors.
A spokesperson for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said they will evaluate the recommendation before announcing any potential changes.
"The New Mexico mask mandate remains in place for the protection of the health and safety of all New Mexicans – any new data or recommendations will be reviewed and evaluated by the state, and we'll keep you informed of any updates," the spokesperson said.
State health officials will be holding a briefing Wednesday, and may provide more guidance.
