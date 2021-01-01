New Mexico's medical marijuana program sees more patients in 2020

Colton Shone
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico's medical marijuana industry grew in 2020.
By Nov. 2020, more than 101,000 New Mexicans had a medical marijuana card, nearly 20,00 more than had one to start the year.
"There's no question that COVID was a contributing factor, increased depression, loneliness, anxiety, fear," said Duke Rodriguez of Ultra Health. "New Mexicans are looking for holistic solutions to treat their fears and concerns."
To meet demand, the state's Medical Marijuana Advisory Board recommended that patients be allowed to buy more marijuana, and growers should be allowed to increase plant capacity.
Recreational use of marijuana is still illegal in New Mexico. However, the governor has expressed support in changing the law ahead of the 2021 legislative session.
