New Mexico's medical pot program sees more growth

The Associated Press
August 08, 2019 06:34 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Enrollment in New Mexico's medical marijuana program has increased by more than 30% over the past year.

The latest monthly report from the state Health Department shows the number of active patients in the program topped 76,000 at the end of July.

Participation in the state's medical cannabis program has grown rapidly since chronic pain and post-traumatic stress disorder were added to a list of qualifying conditions.

In June, the list was expanded to include opioid use disorder, Alzheimer's disease, autism spectrum disorder and several degenerative neurological disorders.

Producer Ultra Health suggested Wednesday that the state needs to do more outreach to boost patient participation for the new qualifying conditions as only 25 people have qualified under the new conditions collectively.
    

