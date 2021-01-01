New Mexico's minimum wage increases to start new year

A lot of groups advocated for the increase. But businesses are now concerned about what the increase will mean as they try to work through a pandemic.

"With all that is facing restaurants in New Mexico due to the pandemic, this increase will only deepen the crisis for the industry, and once we can open back up it will only slow the rehiring at restaurants across the state," a statement from the New Mexico Restaurant Association.

The owners of Safari Grill said their costs will go up as the minimum wage increases.

“It’s really rough, especially because of the pandemic," said Shina Mohamed, co-owner of the restaurant. "We’ve been hit really, really hard. We’re struggling to stay open and now with the wage increase, it becomes even harder.”

Mohamed said she's OK with paying the wait staff more because there’s not a lot going on.

However, she wishes the state would have waited until later in the year or offer more financial aid.

"It’s like we almost don’t want to but maybe we’ll have to increase our prices or cut down on the portion size or something to make sure that we can still stay afloat and comply with the wage increase,” Mohamed said.

Santa Fe and Las Cruces will not be impacted by the increase because the city's require businesses to pay more than the state-mandated minimum wage.