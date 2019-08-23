New Mexico's oil region schools see another enrollment spike | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico's oil region schools see another enrollment spike

New Mexico's oil region schools see another enrollment spike

Associated Press
August 23, 2019 07:50 AM

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) - A school district in the heart of New Mexico's booming oil and gas region continues to see record enrollment.
    
The Hobbs News-Sun reports the Hobbs Municipal Schools recorded enrollment at 10,615 on the fifth day of school this academic year. That's nearly 300 more students than the beginning of last school year when the district reported its largest enrollment ever.
    
It's the second time in district's history that it has started the school year above 10,000 students.
    
Hobbs superintendent TJ Parks says there are so many schools over capacity that officials are looking into using portable buildings on campuses.
    
The enrollment jump comes as southeastern New Mexico has seen a spike in oil production and oil prices, creating high-paying jobs and helping New Mexico's revenues.

Advertisement

Credits

Associated Press


Created: August 23, 2019 07:50 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: Officers shot, killed man who was reportedly waving gun at people in the area
APD: Officers shot, killed man who was reportedly waving gun at people in the area
Thief claimed he would be shot if homeowner didn't let him inside
Thief claimed he would be shot if homeowner didn't let him inside
NMSP: Woman slipped off GPS tracker while out on conditions of release
NMSP: Woman slipped off GPS tracker while out on conditions of release
Man accused of killing Marine has violent history
Man accused of killing Marine has violent history
Billionaire conservative donor David Koch dies at 79
Billionaire conservative donor David Koch dies at 79
Advertisement




Albuquerque police search for witnesses to officer-involved shooting
Albuquerque police search for witnesses to officer-involved shooting
Billionaire conservative donor David Koch dies at 79
Billionaire conservative donor David Koch dies at 79
Police union calling for study to determine how many more officers APD needs
Police union calling for study to determine how many more officers APD needs
New Mexico's oil region schools see another enrollment spike
New Mexico's oil region schools see another enrollment spike
Thief claimed he would be shot if homeowner didn't let him inside
Thief claimed he would be shot if homeowner didn't let him inside