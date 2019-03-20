New Mexico's Public Education Department starts logo contest | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > Good Day New Mexico
Advertisement

New Mexico's Public Education Department starts logo contest

New Mexico's Public Education Department starts logo contest

The Associated Press
March 20, 2019 09:56 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico's Public Education Department is inviting students to create the department's new logo.

Advertisement

Public Education Secretary Karen Trujillo announced the contest at a fine art education conference earlier this month.

All public school students from pre-kindergarten to high school seniors can participate. Each school can nominate one piece of student artwork for consideration by the department.

The new logo will be featured on the department website and all agency materials.

Trujillo says she's looking for a logo that would promote what she envisions as a student-centered, service-minded agency that celebrates the uniqueness of New Mexico's culture, history, people and students.

The deadline for schools to submit student artwork is April 5. The winner is expected to be announced at the end of May.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: March 20, 2019 09:56 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Witness speaks about deadly I-25 shooting
Witness speaks about deadly I-25 shooting
Shots fired near homes in Rio Rancho
Shots fired near homes in Rio Rancho
Family friends describe man killed in I-25 shooting as 'life of the party'
Family friends describe man killed in I-25 shooting as 'life of the party'
Two teenagers arrested in connection to 15-year-old boy's death
Two teenagers arrested in connection to 15-year-old boy's death
New ranking of Albuquerque neighborhoods has Nob Hill as No. 1
New ranking of Albuquerque neighborhoods has Nob Hill as No. 1
Advertisement




ACLU calls for investigation following migrant death
ACLU calls for investigation following migrant death
Witness speaks about deadly I-25 shooting
Witness speaks about deadly I-25 shooting
Criminals target tax refunds of New Mexicans
Criminals target tax refunds of New Mexicans
Court program helps Albuquerque veterans
Court program helps Albuquerque veterans
New Mexico's Public Education Department starts logo contest
New Mexico's Public Education Department starts logo contest