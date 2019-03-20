New Mexico's Public Education Department starts logo contest
March 20, 2019 09:56 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico's Public Education Department is inviting students to create the department's new logo.
Public Education Secretary Karen Trujillo announced the contest at a fine art education conference earlier this month.
All public school students from pre-kindergarten to high school seniors can participate. Each school can nominate one piece of student artwork for consideration by the department.
The new logo will be featured on the department website and all agency materials.
Trujillo says she's looking for a logo that would promote what she envisions as a student-centered, service-minded agency that celebrates the uniqueness of New Mexico's culture, history, people and students.
The deadline for schools to submit student artwork is April 5. The winner is expected to be announced at the end of May.
