New Mexico's recreational marijuana law takes effect Tuesday

Possession of up to 2 oz. of cannabis per adult 21 and older

Consumption except for in public spaces

Growing plants for personal use (6 per person, 12 household)

Meanwhile, industry leaders are eager to ramp up cannabis grow operations across the state.

"It's really important that we get plants in the ground as soon as possible to get ready for what's going to be a much bigger demand than we're experiencing with the current medical cannabis program," said Ben Lewinger, executive director of the New Mexico Cannabis Chamber of Commerce.

The first sales are expected to begin by the spring of 2022.

We've been given a deadline of no later than April 1," Trujillo said. "I've shared with folks that we'll do our best to move that date as far forward as we can. But at this point, there's so many different moving pieces that I can't give any kind of an estimate."