New Mexico's recreational marijuana law takes effect Tuesday

Nathan O'Neal
Updated: June 28, 2021
Created: June 28, 2021
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico's new law that allows for the legalization of recreational marijuana goes into effect June 29.
However, dispensaries will not be allowed to immediately start selling marijuana for recreational use.
"It's important to know there's no place to buy it here. But certainly, it's not going to be illegal to possess it," explained Linda Trujillo, superintendent for the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department, which will oversee the new cannabis industry.
Here's what will be allowed staring June 29:
Meanwhile, industry leaders are eager to ramp up cannabis grow operations across the state.
"It's really important that we get plants in the ground as soon as possible to get ready for what's going to be a much bigger demand than we're experiencing with the current medical cannabis program," said Ben Lewinger, executive director of the New Mexico Cannabis Chamber of Commerce.
The first sales are expected to begin by the spring of 2022.
We've been given a deadline of no later than April 1," Trujillo said. "I've shared with folks that we'll do our best to move that date as far forward as we can. But at this point, there's so many different moving pieces that I can't give any kind of an estimate."
