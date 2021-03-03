New Mexico's Spaceport America names new executive director | KOB 4

New Mexico's Spaceport America names new executive director

The Associated Press
Created: March 03, 2021 07:17 AM

SIERRA COUNTY, N.M. (AP) — Spaceport America has named New Mexico native Scott A. McLaughlin as its new executive director. The company announced the appointment on Tuesday.

McLaughlin served as the director of business development at Spaceport America prior to being named interim executive director in July 2020.

He has worked at several government agencies including the U.S. Army Research Laboratory and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration as well as in the private sector with tech and engineering companies.

McLaughlin graduated from New Mexico State University with a degree in electrical engineering.

Spaceport America is a federally licensed launch complex situated on 18,000 acres adjacent to the U.S. Army White Sands Missile Range in southern New Mexico.


