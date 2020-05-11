New Mexico's tourism industry hurting due to COVID-19 pandemic

A: So our advertising - the purpose of that is to build brand awareness and to invite people to come experience adventures deep in culture. We have some of the most beautiful assets to experience here in New Mexico. But right now is not the right time to come visit and so as stewards of public funds, we decided to pause our national campaign while we went through this time so that way when we do have those public health orders lifted, and it is an appropriate time to invite people back to New Mexico, then we'll start our campaign once again.

Q: I don't know if I want to leave New Mexico this summer. Do you feel like a lot of people may have the same sentiment and just try to staycation this summer?

A: A lot of the research that we are seeing right now is that people will want to travel less than 200 miles from their home and for the primary purpose of visiting friends and family. International travel is the last to pick up, next to cruises - given some of the stories that came out of the media and some of the fear that's around that. So, New Mexico, being a destination that is great for a drive market, once it's an appropriate time to invite tourists back to Mexico - absolutely, I believe that our tourism industry can rebound.