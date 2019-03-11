New Mexico's unemployment rate rose to 5.1 percent in January | KOB 4
New Mexico's unemployment rate rose to 5.1 percent in January

The Associated Press
March 11, 2019 03:01 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.1 percent in January, up from 5.0 percent the previous month.

State labor officials announced the numbers Monday, saying the private sector saw the largest gains in a 12-month period with 10,000 jobs, or an increase of 1.6 percent.

Nationally, the jobless rate in January was 4.0 percent. That's up from 3.0 percent in December and down from 4.1 percent in January 2018.

In New Mexico, jobs in the leisure and hospitality sector increased by 5,400 or 5.7 percent. Mining and construction employment grew by 4,100 jobs while construction was up 1,000 jobs, or 2.2 percent, over the year.

Labor officials say New Mexico's trade, transportation and utilities sector was down 1,300 jobs, or 0.9 percent, from January 2018 to January 2019.

Created: March 11, 2019 03:01 PM

