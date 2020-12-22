New Mexico's US Attorney to join Santa Fe practice

The Associated Press
Updated: December 22, 2020 02:19 PM
Created: December 22, 2020 02:03 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top federal prosecutor is stepping down as president Donald Trump prepares to leave office.
U.S. Attorney John Anderson announced his resignation Tuesday effective just before midnight on Jan. 2. He says he’ll join a law firm in the Santa Fe area.
Trump was an assistant U.S. attorney in New Mexico for five years before joining Holland & Hart in Santa Fe in 2013.
Trump appointed him U.S. attorney in 2017 and he was confirmed by the Senate early the next year.
Attorney General William Barr says in a statement that Anderson’s performance in office “brought great credit” upon himself and the Department of Justice.
