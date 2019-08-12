New Netflix docuseries features Chinle High School basketball team
Colton Shone
August 12, 2019 06:34 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The new Netflix docuseries "Basketball or Nothing" highlights a Navajo high school basketball team on its quest for victory.
The series features the Chinle High School boys basketball team.
"It's sort of a dream story, in the sense that we had this unique opportunity to showcase some of the true challenges that young people on Indian reservations across America face on a day-to-day basis," said Albuquerque native and pro golfer Nota Begay.
Begay served as a consultant and executive producer of the series.
He said the show gives an insight to Native America that's not otherwise seen or understood by people outside those communities.
"We're on the rez, it's like alcohol and bad side of life. Drugs, I see, every day, I see people losing their lives over it. We had no running water, no electricity. Our student athletes are kind of our modern-day warrior," said a student featured on the documentary.
Begay believes the tide is changing when it comes to Native Americans in media representation, and the docuseries is proof of that.
"It gave us a chance to tell our story from our perspective, to depict what we needed to depict to be able to maintain the authenticity of who we are as Indian people. We're a proud people. We have survived a great deal of oppression and challenge throughout our history," he said.
Credits
Updated: August 12, 2019 06:34 PM
Created: August 12, 2019 11:28 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved