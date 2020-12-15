New NMDOH Secretary-Designate hopes 70% of state will be vaccinated in a year

"The challenge for any state at this point is to make sure as many people are vaccinated as possible," she said. "And so, we are reaching out to rural and urban areas equally but having people understand the value of this and, also, that getting this vaccine protects you from disease. You still need to wear masks, you still need to wash your hands. You still need to distance and making sure that people are clear on that. Those are the things I see as major challenges up front.”

Dr. Collins said the state is working on messaging to make sure New Mexicans understand how important the vaccine is to getting live back to normal.

"We’re all exhausted, so what I’m hopeful for is that in one year that we will have more than 70% of our state vaccinated, that we will have a good response to the vaccine, that we will begin to have more data on whether or not you can reduce your transmission of the virus and so we will have more data on whether or not you can stop with the masks and social distancing in a year, that we’ll have the data that will inform what we do moving forward," she said.