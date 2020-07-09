New ordinance prohibits chaining dogs in Santa Fe

Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New rules went into effect Thursday in Santa Fe that are aimed at keeping pets safe.
It's now illegal to chain, tether or trolley a pet in the city.
Residents will be only be able to restrain their dog with outside fencing or a kennel.
City Councilors Roman “Tiger” Abeyta and Signe Lindell posted a video on Facebook that goes into detail about the ordinance.
The new law also requires dog owners to provide proper shelter for their pet.
Also, it's now illegal to keep a dog outside in extreme heat or cold-- temperatures under 32 degrees or over 90 degrees.
Anyone who violates the new ordinance could face a fine. The dog could even be taken away if its in immediate danger.
Santa Fe residents who need help with fencing can call 505-955-2701 for assistance.
