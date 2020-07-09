New ordinance prohibits chaining dogs in Santa Fe | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New ordinance prohibits chaining dogs in Santa Fe

Kai Porter
Updated: July 09, 2020 06:19 PM
Created: July 09, 2020 03:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New rules went into effect Thursday in Santa Fe that are aimed at keeping pets safe.

It's now illegal to chain, tether or trolley a pet in the city.

Advertisement

Residents will be only be able to restrain their dog with outside fencing or a kennel.

City Councilors Roman “Tiger” Abeyta and Signe Lindell posted a video on Facebook that goes into detail about the ordinance.

The new law also requires dog owners to provide proper shelter for their pet.

Also, it's now illegal to keep a dog outside in extreme heat or cold-- temperatures under 32 degrees or over 90 degrees.

Anyone who violates the new ordinance could face a fine. The dog could even be taken away if its in immediate danger.

Santa Fe residents who need help with fencing can call 505-955-2701 for assistance. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Governor to hold COVID-19 press conference Thursday
Governor to hold COVID-19 press conference Thursday
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 238 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 238 additional COVID-19 cases
As deadline for back-to-school plans approaches, many NM school districts remain undecided
As deadline for back-to-school plans approaches, many NM school districts remain undecided
New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 290 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 290 additional COVID-19 cases
Mayor in troubled New Mexico city names new police chief
Mayor in troubled New Mexico city names new police chief
Advertisement


Amended health order adds restrictions on breweries, restaurants, state parks
Amended health order adds restrictions on breweries, restaurants, state parks
NMAA postpones 2020 football, soccer seasons following governor's announcement
NMAA postpones 2020 football, soccer seasons following governor's announcement
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 238 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 238 additional COVID-19 cases
Motorcyclist killed in crash with vehicle in Albuquerque
Motorcyclist killed in crash with vehicle in Albuquerque
Restaurants, breweries face reality of re-closing indoor seating
Restaurants, breweries face reality of re-closing indoor seating