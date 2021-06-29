New plan lays out how Albuquerque can grow its economy | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

New plan lays out how Albuquerque can grow its economy

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 29, 2021 06:32 PM
Created: June 29, 2021 04:46 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Economic Development had the help of two consultants and numerous members of the community to develop the strategic plan they announced Tuesday.

The goal is to grow the local economy by focusing on six target clusters.

  • Aerospace
  • Biosciences
  • Renewable energy
  • Digital media and film
  • Corporate and professional services
  • Manufacturing

Meeting the goal requires a hard look at what makes Albuquerque weak and what makes it great.

"In terms of strengths, everybody was quick to talk about the natural beauty, the quality of life, the climate," said Ionna Morfessis, strategic plan consultant.

Other strengths include the city's central U.S. location, the presence of federal and military labs, and a high concentration of people with masters, professional and doctorate degrees.

Weaknesses include:

  • Crime
  • Poverty
  • Homelessness

"Improving K-12 education, growing and diversifying the region's economic base," Morfessis said. "This is mission central to the entire community."


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 52 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 52 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico's recreational marijuana law takes effect Tuesday
New Mexico's recreational marijuana law takes effect Tuesday
Carlsbad dealing with rain, flooding
Carlsbad dealing with rain, flooding
City of Albuquerque details July 1 reopening plans
City of Albuquerque details July 1 reopening plans
NMDOH: 8 New Mexicans had cardiac issues following COVID-19 vaccine
NMDOH: 8 New Mexicans had cardiac issues following COVID-19 vaccine