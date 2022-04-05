New play honors the life of pioneer New Mexican writer, author

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It has been nearly two years since New Mexican author Rudolfo Anaya passed away – and now a UNM alumn has helped memorialize the 'Father of Chicano Literature' by directing and co-producing a play about his life.

"This play is about, yes, it's about Rudolfo Anaya his accomplishments and receiving the National Humanities Award from Barack Obama," said Dr. Cecelia Aragon, the play's director and co-producer, "but a lot of the larger picture is really about the human condition. What we learn from Rudolfo Anaya is writing about culture and writing about people of a specific region."