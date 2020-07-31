New public health order eases restrictions on wineries, fitness classes

KOB Web Staff
Created: July 31, 2020 04:18 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The governor's new public health order allows for more businesses to open in New Mexico.
Wineries and distilleries are now in the same category as other food and drink establishments, which means they can provide outdoor and patio service.
Small group fitness classes can also resume at 25% maximum capacity. Masks are required while working out.
The governor's public health order runs Aug. 28.
