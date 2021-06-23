New public safety initiative focused on Nob Hill

Since then, more than 83 community sessions have been held to address everything from challenges with city buses, school bullying and when to call 911.

Officer Connor Coleman says he's seen the change firsthand.

"We haven't always been the most well-equipped to actually address those underlying issues," he said. "So what the ECHO program does is really creates a platform where we have other stakeholders that have other areas of responsibility, where we can learn from."

The project relies heavily on robust community input, which is why the city is circulating a survey to ask critical questions about working and living in Nob Hill.

The first ECHO meeting is scheduled for July 7.