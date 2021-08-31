New report shows auto theft rate decline in Albuquerque metro

According to a National Insurance Crime Bureau report, the metro area had 632 thefts per 100,000 people. The 2020 theft rate is a 9% decrease from 2019 and a 42% decrease over the past three years.

“The steady improvement in fighting auto theft is a testament to proactive policing and successful partnerships,” Mayor Tim Keller said. “When we came into office four years, Albuquerque was first in the nation for auto theft. We hired more officers and tackled auto theft head-on. We need help from other partners in the criminal justice system to close the revolving door and ensure the same offenders are not on the streets stealing more vehicles.”