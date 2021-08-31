New report shows auto theft rate decline in Albuquerque metro | KOB 4
New report shows auto theft rate decline in Albuquerque metro

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: August 31, 2021 02:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A new national ranking shows vehicle thefts have declined in the four-county metro area.

The Albuquerque metro area ranked sixth in the nation for vehicle theft rate. From 2016 to 2018, the metro was ranked as the worst area in the U.S. for vehicle theft rate.

According to a National Insurance Crime Bureau report, the metro area had 632 thefts per 100,000 people. The 2020 theft rate is a 9% decrease from 2019 and a 42% decrease over the past three years. 

“The steady improvement in fighting auto theft is a testament to proactive policing and successful partnerships,” Mayor Tim Keller said. “When we came into office four years, Albuquerque was first in the nation for auto theft. We hired more officers and tackled auto theft head-on. We need help from other partners in the criminal justice system to close the revolving door and ensure the same offenders are not on the streets stealing more vehicles.”

The Albuquerque metro area ranked behind Bakersfield, CA; Yuba City, CA; Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colo.; Odessa, Texas and San Francisco-Oakland-Berkley, CA, in that order. 


