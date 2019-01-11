New Santa Fe County sheriff sets ambitious goals

Mendoza said the sheriff's office is currently down five deputies out of 100 total positions.

Like so many departments across the state and country, he said hiring and keeping deputies is a challenge.

"We are concerned about retention and retaining the officers,” Mendoza said. “It takes a lot of time, effort, and money to train an officer and want to keep them here at Santa Fe County."

The starting rate for deputies starting at the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office is just under $20 per hour. For comparison, officers starting out with the Albuquerque Police Department make $28 per an hour.

"We're always looking at salary and benefits and being competitive to surrounding agencies,” Mendoza said. “I also think that an important part is maintaining positive moral levels in the department. People that are happy in their workplace tend to stay at their workplace so that's important to us."

Mendoza said he's looking at all options, such as raising deputy salaries and bonuses to stay competitive and recruit and retain deputies.