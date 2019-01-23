New security technology comes to Aztec Municipal Schools
Marian Camacho
January 23, 2019 06:30 AM
AZTEC, N.M. - New security technology is coming to Aztec Municipal Schools more than a year after the deadly shooting at the high school that claimed the lives of two students.
New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas is expected to unveil the new app called "The Rave Panic Button," today.
The app includes five buttons. One is for an active shooter situation. Faculty and staff can push the button and law enforcement and other first responders will all be notified immediately.
Balderas and local leaders are hoping the technology will help save lives in the case of an emergency by cutting down on the time it takes to call police.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Created: January 23, 2019 06:30 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved