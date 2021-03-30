New state partnership offers vaccines to homebound seniors

“To be able to deliver hope to individuals that are homebound—I can't express the excitement of the team,” said Mary Eden, with Presbyterian Health Plan.

People looking for this option should include that they’re homebound in their online NMDOH vaccine profile.

“It's not just seniors. It's also the adults with disabilities,” added Hotrum-Lopez.

People who qualify will have a medical professional go to them to administer the vaccine.

“There's so much gratitude being expressed by these homebound members and their family members, and they don't know how else they would have received this vaccine. So they're so grateful, and we're so grateful for this partnership and the ability to deliver hope to these members that otherwise may be afflicted by this virus,” Eden said.

Officials said they already have plans to expand the program in the near future.