New state rule requires NM employers to report positive COVID-19 cases promptly

The Occupational Health and Safety Bureau (OSHA) is frequently notified by labs about positive cases after an employee tells their employer.

There have already been 600 cases where the employer found out about a positive case before the state did-- delaying a rapid responses.

“Which is where we go out, well often we don't physically go out, but we contact the employer, and we walk them through what they need to do to keep their employees safe, to keep their customers safe, to make sure that their workplace is not going to result in spread of COVID-19," Hayden said.

If businesses don't comply with the emergency rule, Hayden said they could face a fine of between $13,000-$131,000.

"It's going to be obvious to us if the lab informs us, and we talk to the employer and are able to discern that they knew before we were notified," Hayden said.

The new rule will remain in effect for at least 120 days.

Click here for more information about how employers can report a COVID-19 case to the state

