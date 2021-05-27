New subdivision going up in Belen

LGI Homes is also building a subdivision on the north side of town, bringing the total number of new homes in Belen to more than 300.

"Our target demographic across the nation is first-time home buyers," Salazar said. "We're looking to bring people out of apartments and get them into their homes and so single-family homes, so everyone can start their dreams and build some equity."

Belen Mayor Jerah Cordova said the new subdivisions will have a huge economic impact.

"Not only from the immediate construction jobs that we're going to see. All of the hard-working employees who are going to be out here day in and day out building these homes, but we're going to see that it will bring more activity in Belen, more homes, more businesses and it's certainly going to bring those customers to our existing businesses that have been with us for a long time keeping our economy moving," Cordova said.

Salazar said rising home prices in the Albuquerque area will drive interest in the homes in Belen.

"For us, it is about 30 minutes outside of Albuquerque-- where the majority of our homeowners across the nation drive a lot further than that to obtain homeownership, so coming out here's a no-brainier for us," he said.