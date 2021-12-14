New Taos Ski Valley avalanche dog carries legacy of avalanche victim

"They have a tough job, I mean, I think a lot of people don't realize the dangers that they face and what they actually really do,” said Bobbie Gorron, Borg-Massanari’s mother.

Gorron learned what they do on a day she cannot forget – Jan.17, 2019.

“I was there. I was actually there, digging, along some of my ski patrol buddies, and itt was it was pretty emotional,” Gorron said.

100 people jumped into search and rescue efforts after an avalanche buried two men at Kachina Peak. One of them was Borg-Massanari.

"I remember pausing and I was like, 'What?!' And he said Corey was in an avalanche, and that is the last thing I remember for a while," Gorron said.

It was Izzy – Tao’s most experienced avalanche dog – who ultimately found Borg-Massanari.

Now Borg-Massanari's mom, Gorron, runs the foundation with the goal of bringing avalanche dogs to ski resorts across the country.

"For us, there's a big meaning for Finn. Finn stands for a lot. Like Zack said, he said, ‘I understand Finn is kind of the face of the launch of the foundation in a way,’" said Gorron.

Borg-Massanari's story continues through Finn, as he trains on the same slopes Borg-Massanari skied and learns from Izzy – the same dog that found Borg-Massanari.

"I know that they're going to do great and I know Corey is just, really excited about it. Corey loved dogs, he loved skiing, so it's just kinda perfect,” Gorron said.