Newly-elected Rep. Yvette Herrell plans to contest Biden's Electoral College win

Herrell's campaign said the congresswoman will "object in order to shed light on the numerous cases of irregularities and unlawful procedures used by several state governments during the election.”

The campaign said she is objecting because "millions of Americans feel like this election was not conducted with integrity and fairness.”

Allegations of voter fraud have not been successful in court.

The Democratic Party of New Mexico’s chair criticized Herrell's stance, saying "it is grossly irresponsible for an incoming congresswoman to be spreading dangerous misinformation.”

NBC News reports that Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is privately telling his fellow Republicans not to challenge the results of the election because it could hurt GOP lawmakers who do not vote overturn the election.

Some moderate Republicans have said they will not back the effort.

"It’s nuts. It doesn’t make any sense right now," said Virginia rep. Denver Riggleman. "Really, all of this is based on disinformation and conspiracy theories.”

The effort to overturn the election results is not expected to be successful.

The U.S. House and the U.S. Senate would both have to vote to throw out the Electoral College votes. However, Democrats control the House, and they do not plan on contesting Biden's victory.