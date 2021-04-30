Newly mapped Three Rivers Fire smaller than estimated

The Associated Press
Updated: April 30, 2021 01:03 PM
Created: April 30, 2021 12:56 PM
THREE RIVERS, N.M. (AP) — Officials now put the size of a wildfire in the southern-central New Mexico mountains at less than half of a previous estimate as they report progress in containing the blaze.
Officials said Friday that mapping of the fire after an aerial reconnaissance flight using infrared sensing put it at 5,557 acres.
That's down from the previous estimate of 12,000 acres.
Officials said damp conditions are expected to lessen by Saturday and crews have the fire contained around 13% of its perimeter. The fire started Monday and its cause remains under investigation.
Evacuation notices were lifted Tuesday for most areas in the vicinity of the fire.
