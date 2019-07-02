'Hey Nike, let's talk': Governor prompts brand to consider NM | KOB 4
'Hey Nike, let's talk': Governor prompts brand to consider NM

Marian Camacho
July 02, 2019 11:20 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - It looks like New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham wants Nike to consider the Land of Enchantment for a new factory.

Tripp Stelnicki, director of communications for the governor, confirms that the administration has reached out to explore a potential fit.

This comes after Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered the Arizona Commerce Authority to withdraw all financial incentive dollars offered for the brand to build a factory in Goodyear, Arizona after Nike reportedly announced it would get rid of a U.S.A.-themed shoe featuring the early American flag designed by Betsy Ross.

That decision came after activist, and Nike endorser, Colin Kaepernick reportedly told the company it shouldn't sell a shoe with a symbol he and others consider "offensive."

Following the news of Arizona Gov. Ducey's decision to withdraw incentives for Nike, Gov. Lujan Grisham tweeted the company today saying "Hey @Nike, let's talk."

