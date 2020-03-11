NM announces 4th positive case of COVID-19

Joshua Panas
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A fourth presumptive positive test result of COVID-19 has been confirmed in New Mexico, according to the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH).
The latest case is a woman in her 60s from Santa Fe County. Health officials said she recently traveled to New York City.
The other cases are a husband and wife in Socorro County, both in their 60s, who had recently traveled to Egypt, and a Bernalillo County woman in her 70s who had recently traveled to the New York City area.
The New Mexico Department of Health reports 91 people have been tested for coronavirus.
Gov. Lujan Grisham is urging New Mexicans who believe they have coronavirus to call the New Mexico Department of Health hotline (855-600-3453) or their doctor. She advises them to not physically go visit their doctor because that puts others at risk.
What does presumptive positive mean?
According to the Centers for Disease Control, a presumptive positive result is when a patient has tested positive by a public health laboratory, but results are pending confirmation at CDC.
