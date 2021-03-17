NM Appeals Court orders Justin Hansen to be resentenced in shovel attack case | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

NM Appeals Court orders Justin Hansen to be resentenced in shovel attack case

NM Appeals Court orders Justin Hansen to be resentenced in shovel attack case

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 17, 2021 05:15 PM
Created: March 17, 2021 05:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Court of Appeals made a big decision in the case of Justin Hansen.

He was sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading no contest for his involvement in the 2008 brutal beating of Brittani Marcell. She was nearly beaten to death with a shovel.

Hansen filed an appeal in the case, citing the statute of limitations.  But the court determined Hansen waived that defense by agreeing to a no contest plea. However, the court reversed his 18-year sentence because the District Court judge did not give him credit for time served while he was on Pretrial release.   

Hansen will be resentenced, but it’s unclear when that will happen.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Former tax official accused of changing, rerouting refunds
Former tax official accused of changing, rerouting refunds
New Mexico governor signs bill allowing alcohol delivery, license overhaul
New Mexico governor signs bill allowing alcohol delivery, license overhaul
Business owners frustrated over skyrocketing rates for unemployment trust fund
Business owners frustrated over skyrocketing rates for unemployment trust fund
Special election for CD1 seat set for June. 1
Special election for CD1 seat set for June. 1
New Mexico awards $500K grant to Bueno Foods family business
New Mexico awards $500K grant to Bueno Foods family business