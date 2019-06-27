NM attorney general raids home of Las Vegas mayor, city hall | KOB 4
NM attorney general raids home of Las Vegas mayor, city hall

Tonita Gurule-Giron Tonita Gurule-Giron |  Photo: Las Vegas Optic

Marian Camacho
June 27, 2019 01:09 PM

LAS VEGAS, N.M. - The New Mexico Attorney General's Office is investigating the mayor of Las Vegas for bid rigging.

Mayor Tonita Gurule-Giron's home was raided Thursday morning as was Las Vegas City Hall. It's a story that KOB 4 Investigative Reporter Chris Ramirez has been looking into for several weeks.

Bid rigging is an illegal practice in which parties conspire to allow one another to secure contracts at raised prices, undermining free-market competition.

Click here to read the entire search warrant filed by the AG's office today in San Miguel County. 

KOB 4 has a crew in Las Vegas following the developments of this story. Tune into KOB 4 starting tonight at 5 p.m. for comprehensive coverage of this investigation.

Marian Camacho


Updated: June 27, 2019 01:09 PM
Created: June 27, 2019 12:20 PM

