NM attorney general raids home of Las Vegas mayor, city hall
Marian Camacho
June 27, 2019 01:09 PM
LAS VEGAS, N.M. - The New Mexico Attorney General's Office is investigating the mayor of Las Vegas for bid rigging.
Mayor Tonita Gurule-Giron's home was raided Thursday morning as was Las Vegas City Hall. It's a story that KOB 4 Investigative Reporter Chris Ramirez has been looking into for several weeks.
Bid rigging is an illegal practice in which parties conspire to allow one another to secure contracts at raised prices, undermining free-market competition.
