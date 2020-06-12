NM attorney general takes over case of inmate who died at MDC

"Stop. Just stop, Vicente. Vicente, stop. Just stop, OK? You're not getting attention. All we're trying to do is get you to a room," a correctional told Villela.

Eventually, the highest ranking officer involved in the transfer ordered a correctional officer to sit on Villela.

Meanwhile, Villela yelled out.

"I can't breathe," he said. "I can't breathe."

Moments later, Villela died. The office of the medical examiner ruled his death a homicide by mechanical asphyxiation.

An internal investigation by the county revealed the officers broke policies-- especially when they placed more weight on Villela while he was gasping for air.

District Attorney Raul Torrez was tasked with investigating whether what happened to Villela amounts to criminal charges.

This week, Torrez wrote a letter to Attorney General Hector Balderas-- asking him to take over the investigation. He cited a conflict of interest and lack of funding.

Balderas' office confirmed Friday that he will take the case.

"It was extremely disappointing to see the amount of delay and time it took local authorities here to act in any way," said Matthew Vance, who is representing Villela's family. " While it's encouraging to have DA Torrez refer it to the AG's Office, it's disappointing at the same time. What took so long? Why did we have to wait a year when all of the information was available in June 2019?"

Balderas also questioned why it took so long for Torrez to give up the case.

A spokesperson for Torrez's office said the delay was due to funding.

"Unexpected funding delays for contract special prosecutors left our office without a functioning team of independent reviewers for more than two months after the case was referred to our office, and when that work finally resumed, those prosecutors concentrated first on evaluating cases that pre-dated this referral," the spokesperson said.

As protest play out across the country, Vance said he hopes people consider reforms to jails and prisons-- in addition to police departments.

"The family, from the very beginning, has one sought answers to their questions, but two-- they've sought accountability for the actions of the officers involved," Vance said. "That's what we would like to see-- accountability and to the extent we can-- a change to the way things are done."