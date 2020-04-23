NM business owner giving back to those affected by COVID-19 pandemic

"We know it's not the answer to all the problems, you know," Gonzalez said. "There's people who need more than 100, 200 bucks, but if we can hand somebody locally $100, $200 to go buy food for themselves or their family"

Wanting to do more, Gonzalez teamed up with a local entrepreneur to make even more shirts, and create NMStrong.

The money from shirt sales will go to about 30 local creatives who are out of work.

"There are so many artists out there, whether they be DJs, musicians, poets, you know, visual artists, whatever the case may be-- that currently just don't have the ability to make money, especially the performance-based artists," Gonzales lamented. "There's no way to make money right now."

There will be about five or six shirt designs, and many will be created by the artists the purchase will benefit.

Gonzalez believes they have the potential to donate around $20,000-- if the shirts sell out.

He's counting on New Mexicans to wear their state pride, and help their fellow neighbors.

"I'm super inspired and proud of how many people in a crisis come together in this state," Gonzalez said. "It's a very tight-knit community, everybody bands together for sure, whatever crisis it is, usually everybody is banding together to do some good."

