NM business owner giving back to those affected by COVID-19 pandemic

Tessa Mentus
Updated: April 23, 2020 10:50 PM
Created: April 23, 2020 07:33 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A New Mexico business owner is making it easier to support those who have lost work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thierry Gonzalez operates Warehouse 508 in Albuquerque, a safe haven for our kids to have a creative outlet. He also runs Village Print Shop in Corrales. Gonzalez believes it's now his turn to give back.
"We've been supported by these businesses locally for the past 5, 6 years. Now all of the sudden the breweries, the restaurants, everybody is shutting down, there's a lot of layoffs doing down, servers, bartenders, what not, this is just our way of giving back to our community," Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez started the Corrales Love Project. He's created a variety of t-shirts to show love for the village. All the money generated by t-shirt sales goes to workers in Corrales who have been laid off during in the pandemic.
"We know it's not the answer to all the problems, you know," Gonzalez said. "There's people who need more than 100, 200 bucks, but if we can hand somebody locally $100, $200 to go buy food for themselves or their family"
Wanting to do more, Gonzalez teamed up with a local entrepreneur to make even more shirts, and create NMStrong.
The money from shirt sales will go to about 30 local creatives who are out of work.
"There are so many artists out there, whether they be DJs, musicians, poets, you know, visual artists, whatever the case may be-- that currently just don't have the ability to make money, especially the performance-based artists," Gonzales lamented. "There's no way to make money right now."
There will be about five or six shirt designs, and many will be created by the artists the purchase will benefit.
Gonzalez believes they have the potential to donate around $20,000-- if the shirts sell out.
He's counting on New Mexicans to wear their state pride, and help their fellow neighbors.
"I'm super inspired and proud of how many people in a crisis come together in this state," Gonzalez said. "It's a very tight-knit community, everybody bands together for sure, whatever crisis it is, usually everybody is banding together to do some good."
To purchase an NM Strong shirt and benefit local artists, click here
To purchase a Corrales Love shirt and benefit struggling workers in that area, click here
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company