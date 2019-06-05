NM camp for children battling cancer faces uncertain financial future
Eddie Garcia
June 05, 2019 06:28 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- More than 60 children from across New Mexico are taking part in Camp Enchantment.
The camp allows children who have cancer or who have survived the disease to celebrate life.
"To feel like a child again instead of wearing a mask all the time and being in a hospital, I just feel free," said 11-year-old Ariana Diaz.
Noah McCay, 19, has attended the camp nine times. This year, he's returning as a leader in training.
"They have activities constantly booked to make sure that there's never a dull moment and there's always some real standouts, like a dance at the end of camp for the whole camp," said McCay, who is in remission.
The camp is important for the children, but the director of the event fears future budget shortfalls could put it in jeopardy.
"Camp enchantment has really struggled," she said. "The American Cancer Society made the decision to no longer support funding for pediatric oncology camps."
Camp Enchantment has sponsors, but needs more to keep everything running.
McCay said the camp isn't just about having fun, she believes it provides a lot more for the children.
"You go out and you take the lessons from here and you're better for it," she said.
Credits
Updated: June 05, 2019 06:28 PM
Created: June 05, 2019 05:48 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved