NM camp for children battling cancer faces uncertain financial future

Noah McCay, 19, has attended the camp nine times. This year, he's returning as a leader in training.

"They have activities constantly booked to make sure that there's never a dull moment and there's always some real standouts, like a dance at the end of camp for the whole camp," said McCay, who is in remission.

The camp is important for the children, but the director of the event fears future budget shortfalls could put it in jeopardy.

"Camp enchantment has really struggled," she said. "The American Cancer Society made the decision to no longer support funding for pediatric oncology camps."

Camp Enchantment has sponsors, but needs more to keep everything running.

McCay said the camp isn't just about having fun, she believes it provides a lot more for the children.

"You go out and you take the lessons from here and you're better for it," she said.

Click here to donate to Camp Enchantment