NM coffee industry taking a hit due to COVID-19 pandemic

"They go to grocery stores and they're shopping for coffee there," she said. "But it's more likely to be a national brand at that point and not something local. So it's really, really been hard across the board for all of local roasters and our local shops”

Some cafés, like Grinding Gears Coffee in Albuquerque, have gone out of business.

However, Rumbaugh said, for the most part, coffee shops and roasters are hanging in there thanks to support from their customers.

"We are still here and we're out there and we are a big part of this community and we want to continue to be for years to come and it would really help if you just think of us before you think of something national," she said.