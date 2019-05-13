NM compound suspect linked to compound in Alabama

According to court documents, one of the children told an FBI agent that they were being trained for jihad.

NBC 15 in Mobile, Alabama reports a military-style obstacle course was located on the property in Macon County.

The NBC affiliate also reports that federal authorities made contact with Wahhaj in December 2017 when he crashed his car about an hour away from the Alabama compound.

The FBI said there were five guns in that car, a bulletproof vest and a bag of ammunition.

Wahhaj told investigators he was going camping in New Mexico.