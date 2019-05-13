NM compound suspect linked to compound in Alabama | KOB 4
NM compound suspect linked to compound in Alabama

Kassi Nelson
May 13, 2019 06:40 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Authorities in Alabama have uncovered a compound that was allegedly run by Siraj Wahhaj, one of five pepole arrested after a raid on a compound in Taos County.

The suspects are in federal custody awaiting trial on terrorist and child abuse charges.

Eleven children and the body of a child were also found on the compound in northern New Mexico.

According to court documents, one of the children told an FBI agent that they were being trained for jihad.

NBC 15 in Mobile, Alabama reports a military-style obstacle course was located on the property in Macon County.

The NBC affiliate also reports that federal authorities made contact with Wahhaj in December 2017 when he crashed his car about an hour away from the Alabama compound.

The FBI said there were five guns in that car, a bulletproof vest and a bag of ammunition.

Wahhaj told investigators he was going camping in New Mexico.

Credits

Kassi Nelson


Updated: May 13, 2019 06:40 PM
Created: May 13, 2019 04:32 PM

