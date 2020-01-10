NM Corrections Dept. launching website to alert public about absconders

Nathan O'Neal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M- The New Mexico Corrections Department (NMCD) is overhauling its policy that doesn’t require the state to notify the public about absconders.
KOB 4 highlighted the issue in November when Ernesto Valdez was caught in Maine after more than a year on the run. Authorities said the murderer cut off his ankle monitor and left the state.
“After we last talked, the director of probation and parole and the cabinet secretary and all the other leadership-- everybody got together and said this is just the best way to be transparent with the public about absconders,” said Eric Harrison, spokesperson for the NMCD.
The department is in the process of building an online database that will allow the public to access information about absconders.
“We've looked at best practices,’ Harrison said. “We're looking around at the country, at other states that have this in place already -- so we're going to be listing names, the offense, the mugshots. You're going to be able to see what they look like, and if you have any tips, there's going to be a tip line right there for you to call as well.”
Data from the Corrections Department reveals the state tracked down 3,700 absconders in 2019. However, 1,800 are still on the run.
“As we know, the public likes to be informed because of crime in the state and our communities-- and they have a right to know,” Harrison said.
The website is expected to be up and running by the end of January.
