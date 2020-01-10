NM Corrections Dept. launching website to alert public about absconders

“We've looked at best practices,’ Harrison said. “We're looking around at the country, at other states that have this in place already -- so we're going to be listing names, the offense, the mugshots. You're going to be able to see what they look like, and if you have any tips, there's going to be a tip line right there for you to call as well.”

Data from the Corrections Department reveals the state tracked down 3,700 absconders in 2019. However, 1,800 are still on the run.

“As we know, the public likes to be informed because of crime in the state and our communities-- and they have a right to know,” Harrison said.

The website is expected to be up and running by the end of January.