NM could create task force for missing and murdered Indigenous women

Kai Porter
January 30, 2019 06:32 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. - If passed, HB 278 would declare an emergency - immediately freeing up $100,000 to create the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force. The bill passed its first committee this morning. 

"New Mexico, unfortunately, has some of the highest rates of missing and murdered Indigenous women in the country," Rep. Andrea Romero, D-Santa Fe, said. She is one of the sponsors of the bill. 

Romero says the task force would study the problem and make recommendations to lawmakers about solutions. 

"What we haven't been able to structure yet as a state, or as a nation, is a databasing system that allowed for cross-communication between lines of law enforcement, public safety entities, crisis centers, you name it, anything that could have both state funding, but also cross jurisdictions within our sovereign nations and our state," she said. 

According to New Mexico's Indian Affairs Department: 

"Jurisdictional gaps, reporting gaps, lack of coordination among law enforcement, uneven media coverage, among other issues all contribute to the issue of murdered and missing Indigenous women in New Mexico."

Romero says it's important that New Mexico takes the lead in responding to the emergency and to get it passed as law. 

"With this task force, it'll allow us to take these horrible statistics of so many missing and murdered women and find a pathway to investigate and obviously find out what we can do to respond to these critical, critical, tragic needs," she said. 

HB 278 now moves onto its second House committee.

Track this bill during the legislative session

Updated: January 30, 2019 06:32 PM
