NM couple worries they might have COVID-19, but can't get tested

"I relayed my symptoms,” he said. “At that point, they said that since we had not traveled out of the country to China or Italy or Sierra Leone - that we don't qualify (for COVID-19 tests)."

KOB 4 asked the NMDOH what the qualifications are for getting tested. In an emailed response, they said:

“People will be tested if they have a travel history to the Level 3 or 2 countries plus respiratory symptoms. We still consider high-risk travel and contact with known cases as important for testing. We are also approving testing for physicians who have determined that a patient should be tested. NMDOH approval is not required for testing by commercial labs.”

The man from Bernalillo County said, "If they're telling you that you can tested – [I am] telling you from my experience that's not the case."

The couple is worried it’s too difficult for New Mexicans to get tested quickly.

“If people can't get the test, then they're not going to self-quarantine. And so that's - what I think - we're dealing with here. Is that they are people who are walking around with this - who are just going to chalk it up to being a regular cold. And hopefully that's all it is for us."

They are currently being tested for influenza. However, he is skeptical that he has the flu because he and his wife received flu shots this season.