NM Department of Corrections reaches vaccination milestone

Lucero said older inmates with underlying conditions got the vaccine first.

"And as the supplies become more available we have been able to expand our vaccination of inmate populations and now we've really hit a big milestone. We're at over 50 percent of our inmate population has been vaccinated," Tafoya Lucero said.

The state says they get the vaccines from the Department of Health and then healthcare workers inside the prisons provide the shots.

According to the Marshall Project, vaccinations among New Mexico correctional staff are some of the highest in the nation.

Tafoya Lucero said the department's goal is to have 100% of people who want the vaccine to receive it by June 1.