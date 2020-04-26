NM Department of Workforce Solutions now accepting applications for self-employed workers | KOB 4
Grace Reader
Created: April 26, 2020 04:56 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Sunday marked the first day that nonprofit workers and those who are self-employed could apply for unemployment benefits in New Mexico.

To apply, people first have to fill out an application for regular benefits, which will get denied. Only after the application is denied will a pandemic unemployment assistance link show up on that person’s account.

People will also need a monetary determination form to move on to the second step. That form can be found under the “view and maintain account information” tab followed by the “issues and determinations” option.

After that, people can actually apply for pandemic unemployment assistance. The link will be under the UI tax and claims system homepage. Additional documents like proof of earning tax forms will be required to finish the process.

The Department of Workforce Solutions is asking that people try to apply online first if they have internet access. If a person has to call in, Workforce Solutions asks that people call on the day that corresponds with the last digit in their social security number.

0–3: Monday

4–6: Tuesday

7–9: Wednesday

Missed your day: Thursday and Friday

To apply online, click here.


