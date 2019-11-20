NM district attorneys propose tougher crime laws | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

NM district attorneys propose tougher crime laws

Nathan O'Neal
Created: November 20, 2019 05:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- District attorneys from across New Mexico want to get tougher of those making threats of mass violence.

“What we are proposed today is to create a new penalty, a new statute which would punish making a threat against any public space-- be it a business, a school, a house of worship,” said Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez.

Advertisement

The proposed law, sent to the governor, would make it a felony to make a threat of mass violence.

Ninth Judicial District Attorney Andrea Reeb points to the 2017 mass shooting at a Clovis library, and the flurry of threats in the days that followed.

“We did not have the tool to prosecute those people who were doing those threats,” Reeb said.

The plan also calls for $1 million to train law enforcement and first responders to better investigate threats and incidents like mass shootings.

The district attorneys also want lawmakers to strengthen gun laws.

‘Simply put, our gun laws are too weak in this state, the sentences are too weak in this state -- so we are proposing today to increase the penalties,” Torrez said.

The proposal would add more jail time for people who use guns to commit crimes.

“We are frankly sick and tired of the gun violence in this community,” Torrez said.

Read the proposed legislation


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque matches record with 72nd homicide
Albuquerque matches record with 72nd homicide
Hundreds of kids in New Mexico are waiting to be adopted
Hundreds of kids in New Mexico are waiting to be adopted
Homicide victim identified as mother of two New Mexico State Police officers
Homicide victim identified as mother of two New Mexico State Police officers
GOP Navajo Nation member joins US Senate race in New Mexico
GOP Navajo Nation member joins US Senate race in New Mexico
Advocates call for change after murder of woman during attempted robbery
Advocates call for change after murder of woman during attempted robbery
Advertisement


Mayor Keller addresses growing number of violent crime
Mayor Keller addresses growing number of violent crime
APD identify woman who was killed during an attempted carjacking
APD identify woman who was killed during an attempted carjacking
MDC releases video of Fabian Gonzales being released
MDC releases video of Fabian Gonzales being released
Albuquerque matches record with 72nd homicide
Albuquerque matches record with 72nd homicide
Albuquerque shows off ART bus ahead of Nov. 30 launch
Albuquerque shows off ART bus ahead of Nov. 30 launch