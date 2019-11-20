NM district attorneys propose tougher crime laws

Nathan O'Neal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- District attorneys from across New Mexico want to get tougher of those making threats of mass violence.
“What we are proposed today is to create a new penalty, a new statute which would punish making a threat against any public space-- be it a business, a school, a house of worship,” said Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez.
The proposed law, sent to the governor, would make it a felony to make a threat of mass violence.
Ninth Judicial District Attorney Andrea Reeb points to the 2017 mass shooting at a Clovis library, and the flurry of threats in the days that followed.
“We did not have the tool to prosecute those people who were doing those threats,” Reeb said.
The plan also calls for $1 million to train law enforcement and first responders to better investigate threats and incidents like mass shootings.
The district attorneys also want lawmakers to strengthen gun laws.
‘Simply put, our gun laws are too weak in this state, the sentences are too weak in this state -- so we are proposing today to increase the penalties,” Torrez said.
The proposal would add more jail time for people who use guns to commit crimes.
“We are frankly sick and tired of the gun violence in this community,” Torrez said.
