NM district attorneys propose tougher crime laws

“We did not have the tool to prosecute those people who were doing those threats,” Reeb said.

The plan also calls for $1 million to train law enforcement and first responders to better investigate threats and incidents like mass shootings.

The district attorneys also want lawmakers to strengthen gun laws.

‘Simply put, our gun laws are too weak in this state, the sentences are too weak in this state -- so we are proposing today to increase the penalties,” Torrez said.

The proposal would add more jail time for people who use guns to commit crimes.

“We are frankly sick and tired of the gun violence in this community,” Torrez said.

