NM doctor says don't panic about coronavirus

But he also warned that there are things people should not do.

“We don't need to buy all the toilet paper at the store,” he said.

However, for some people, there should be more considerations taken to stay healthy.

“If we're over age 60, if we have more of a heath conditions - we should be a little bit more concerned,” Dr. Salvon-Harman said. “We should perhaps be prepared to spend a couple of weeks at home - quarantining - so that we're not exposing ourselves to others."

The Centers for Disease Control says people with heart disease, diabetes or breathing problems are among those who should limit trips to the store or other high-trafficked areas.

Younger people don’t have to worry as much, Dr. Salvon-Harman said.

“We also know that for young individuals that become infected, they're less likely to experience complications - less likely to need to be hospitalized,” he said.