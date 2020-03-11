NM doctor says don't panic about coronavirus

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Doctors are reminding people in New Mexico to stay calm and not panic despite three people testing positive for the coronavirus.
Dr. Jeff Salvon-Harman, chief patient safety officer at Presbyterian, said his daily life hasn’t changed much.
“As a professional in infection prevention and control, no, I'm doing the same things I do every day," he said.
Dr. Salvon-Harman said people should wash their hands, cover their cough and stay home if they are sick.
But he also warned that there are things people should not do.
“We don't need to buy all the toilet paper at the store,” he said.
However, for some people, there should be more considerations taken to stay healthy.
“If we're over age 60, if we have more of a heath conditions - we should be a little bit more concerned,” Dr. Salvon-Harman said. “We should perhaps be prepared to spend a couple of weeks at home - quarantining - so that we're not exposing ourselves to others."
The Centers for Disease Control says people with heart disease, diabetes or breathing problems are among those who should limit trips to the store or other high-trafficked areas.
Younger people don’t have to worry as much, Dr. Salvon-Harman said.
“We also know that for young individuals that become infected, they're less likely to experience complications - less likely to need to be hospitalized,” he said.
