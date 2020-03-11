NM doctor says don't panic about coronavirus | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

NM doctor says don't panic about coronavirus

Ryan Laughlin
Created: March 11, 2020 05:07 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Doctors are reminding people in New Mexico to stay calm and not panic despite three people testing positive for the coronavirus.

Dr. Jeff Salvon-Harman, chief patient safety officer at Presbyterian, said his daily life hasn’t changed much.

Advertisement

“As a professional in infection prevention and control, no, I'm doing the same things I do every day," he said.

Dr. Salvon-Harman said people should wash their hands, cover their cough and stay home if they are sick.

But he also warned that there are things people should not do.

“We don't need to buy all the toilet paper at the store,” he said.

However, for some people, there should be more considerations taken to stay healthy.

“If we're over age 60, if we have more of a heath conditions - we should be a little bit more concerned,” Dr. Salvon-Harman said. “We should perhaps be prepared to spend a couple of weeks at home - quarantining - so that we're not exposing ourselves to others."

The Centers for Disease Control says people with heart disease, diabetes or breathing problems are among those who should limit trips to the store or other high-trafficked areas.

Younger people don’t have to worry as much, Dr. Salvon-Harman said.

“We also know that for young individuals that become infected, they're less likely to experience complications - less likely to need to be hospitalized,” he said.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

3 positive cases of coronavirus confirmed in New Mexico
3 positive cases of coronavirus confirmed in New Mexico
Albuquerque police investigate shooting near UNM
Albuquerque police investigate shooting near UNM
Gathering of Nations postponed amid coronavirus concerns
Gathering of Nations postponed amid coronavirus concerns
Gov. Lujan Grisham expected to make budget cuts as a result of oil price plunge
Gov. Lujan Grisham expected to make budget cuts as a result of oil price plunge
Police: Suspect in car theft claimed she was Beyoncé Knowles
Police: Suspect in car theft claimed she was Beyoncé Knowles
Advertisement


NM announces 4th positive case of COVID-19
NM announces 4th positive case of COVID-19
Trump suspends travel between US and Europe for 30 days
President Donald Trump speaks in an address to the nation from the Oval Office at the White House about the coronavirus Wednesday, March, 11, 2020, in Washington. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
Albuquerque Academy cancels classes due to coronavirus
Albuquerque Academy cancels classes due to coronavirus
Numerous events in NM postponed, canceled due to coronavirus
Numerous events in NM postponed, canceled due to coronavirus
NM doctor says don't panic about coronavirus
NM doctor says don't panic about coronavirus