NM educators advised to start school year working from home as much as possible | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

NM educators advised to start school year working from home as much as possible

Patrick Hayes
Updated: August 05, 2020 06:28 PM
Created: August 05, 2020 03:43 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Public Education Department (NMPED) issued new guidance for teachers who are preparing for the start of the school year.

A new memo from NMPED Secretary Ryan Stewart says work that can be performed remotely should be performed remotely until schools switch to the hybrid model.

Advertisement

Teachers with Albuquerque Public Schools were already following similar guidance. However, other districts were not.

"So it's important that the Public Education Department clarify for everyone in the state-- while we're in remote learning, that means everything happens through the computer and not at the school. You cannot be required to go to your school building, and it solved a lot of problems," said Ellen Bernstein, president of the Albuquerque Teachers Federation.

In the memo, Secretary Stewart also says, "for work that need not be done on school campus, such as most professional development and teaching remote classes, staff may choose to come to school campuses to pick up materials or to use the school’s internet if they have no or inadequate internet at home.”

The memo also directs staff, who are facially present at schools, to wear a mask and practice social distancing.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Witnesses describe confrontation that led to JB White shooting
Witnesses describe confrontation that led to JB White shooting
New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 229 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 229 additional COVID-19 cases
ABQ BioPark Zoo to reopen August 12
ABQ BioPark Zoo to reopen August 12
Albuquerque announces installation of 'Old Town Loo'
Albuquerque announces installation of 'Old Town Loo'
Teachers, parents, and students react to back-to-school plans
Teachers, parents, and students react to back-to-school plans
Advertisement


Governor forced to find replacements for 3 high-level positions
Governor forced to find replacements for 3 high-level positions
NM educators advised to start school year working from home as much as possible
NM educators advised to start school year working from home as much as possible
As restrictions continue, hopelessness setting in for restaurant industry
As restrictions continue, hopelessness setting in for restaurant industry
New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 229 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 229 additional COVID-19 cases
Witnesses describe confrontation that led to JB White shooting
Witnesses describe confrontation that led to JB White shooting