NM educators advised to start school year working from home as much as possible

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Public Education Department (NMPED) issued new guidance for teachers who are preparing for the start of the school year.
A new memo from NMPED Secretary Ryan Stewart says work that can be performed remotely should be performed remotely until schools switch to the hybrid model.
Teachers with Albuquerque Public Schools were already following similar guidance. However, other districts were not.
"So it's important that the Public Education Department clarify for everyone in the state-- while we're in remote learning, that means everything happens through the computer and not at the school. You cannot be required to go to your school building, and it solved a lot of problems," said Ellen Bernstein, president of the Albuquerque Teachers Federation.
In the memo, Secretary Stewart also says, "for work that need not be done on school campus, such as most professional development and teaching remote classes, staff may choose to come to school campuses to pick up materials or to use the school’s internet if they have no or inadequate internet at home.”
The memo also directs staff, who are facially present at schools, to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
