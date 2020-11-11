NM Environmental Department Watchlist tracks rapid responses across the state

For example, a school would most likely work with the Public Education Department and a long-term living facility would work with the Department of Aging and Long-term Services.

The actual “response” involves contact tracing, quarantining, deep cleaning, and often closing for a period of at least 24 hours.

If a place has had more than one rapid response in a two-week timeframe, it ends up on the State Environmental Department’s Watchlist. An updated version is published mid-afternoon every day and is available to the public.

State reps said there are currently 180 businesses and buildings across New Mexico that are on the Watchlist.

If a place has had at least four rapid responses within two weeks, it’s required to close for two weeks by the public health order.

Businesses that refuse to close after being ordered to could face a $5,000 fine.

As of Wednesday, 10 businesses have been required to close for 14 days across New Mexico.

