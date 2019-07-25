NM gov. discusses outdoor recreation, vehicle emissions during meeting of governors | KOB 4
The Associated Press
July 25, 2019 02:36 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is sharing strategies for reducing vehicle air-pollution and promoting outdoor recreation at a gathering a state governors in Salt Lake City.

In a trip paid for by taxpayers, the first-year Democratic governor was in Utah for a meeting of the National Governors Association.

A spokeswoman says Lujan Grisham will join a forum about vehicle emissions and opposition led by California to a proposed rollback of standards enacted in 2012.

New Mexico has joined an alliance of 24 states that oppose the new federal standards.

The nonpartisan governors association is creating a learning network to help state governments promote outdoor recreation.

Taking clues from states such as Utah and Colorado, New Mexico hopes to get a larger foothold in the lucrative industry.

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: July 25, 2019 02:36 PM

