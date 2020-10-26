NM hospital officials warn of 'catastrophic' consequences if COVID-19 continues to rapidly spread

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Medical professionals with the state's three largest hospitals are pleading with New Mexicans to change their habits, which they believe will slow the spread of COVID-19.

"If you look at the top number of hospitalizations we had for Presbyterian, it was in May and it was 77," said Dr. Jason Mitchell, chief medical officer at Presbyterian. "Today, we have 84 patients, 26 are in the ICU. So for us this is the highest volume that we've seen in this pandemic."