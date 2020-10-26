NM hospital officials warn of 'catastrophic' consequences if COVID-19 continues to rapidly spread

Colton Shone
Updated: October 26, 2020 05:14 PM
Created: October 26, 2020 02:56 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Medical professionals with the state's three largest hospitals are pleading with New Mexicans to change their habits, which they believe will slow the spread of COVID-19.
"If you look at the top number of hospitalizations we had for Presbyterian, it was in May and it was 77," said Dr. Jason Mitchell, chief medical officer at Presbyterian. "Today, we have 84 patients, 26 are in the ICU. So for us this is the highest volume that we've seen in this pandemic."
Presbyterian, UNM Hospital and Lovelace report that Bernalillo County and Doña Ana County are the latest coronavirus hotspots in the state. They also said patients are trending younger.
"This is a marathon that we're in," said Dr. David Pitcher, UNM Health System executive physician. "It's clear that everyone's tired."
The hospitals have brought in more health care workers, some from out of state, to deal with the demand.
"If it continued at its current rate, for a couple months, it'd be catastrophic," Dr. Pitcher said. "If you got into a car wreck, there'd be no place for you to go. If you needed to deliver a baby in the hospital, there may not be a bed for you."
Health officials continue to recommend that people wear a face covering, social distance and avoid large gatherings.
