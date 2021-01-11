NM hospitals continue to feel strain despite drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Steve Soliz
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- More than 700 people were reported Monday to be in New Mexico hospitals with COVID-19.
The number has dropped over the past month. However, hospital officials warn that staff is still overwhelmed.
"Hospitals still remain exceptionally full across the state. Much of this is related to patients seeking care for problems outside of COVID," said Dr. Vesta Sandoval of Lovelace. "So, we're faced with this period of time where we have a lot of exceptionally sick patients still - a lot of COVID patients that are still requiring hospitalization - and staffing difficulties because, again, as the entire nation is dealing with this, staffing shortages are still existing."
The strain on hospitals has forced them to collaborate in ways they've never had to in the past.
"On a daily basis, the major health systems across the entire state have a daily call to look at how we can load level across our systems so that we all surge together and that we do everything possible to avoid situations where there would be crisis standards of care or rationing of care," said Dr. Denise Gonzales of Presbyterian. "We have not gotten into any need to ration care at this point - I think mostly contributed to the great deal of collaboration that we have."
