NM hospitals continue to feel strain despite drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations

"Hospitals still remain exceptionally full across the state. Much of this is related to patients seeking care for problems outside of COVID," said Dr. Vesta Sandoval of Lovelace. "So, we're faced with this period of time where we have a lot of exceptionally sick patients still - a lot of COVID patients that are still requiring hospitalization - and staffing difficulties because, again, as the entire nation is dealing with this, staffing shortages are still existing."

The strain on hospitals has forced them to collaborate in ways they've never had to in the past.